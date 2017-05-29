Mix of clouds and sun with a few showers possible Tuesday

Tuesday looks to be a little different than Monday here with the Chicago area expected to experience breezy westerly winds, a little more cloudiness and a little better chance (20 to 30 percent coverage) of afternoon showers with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 70s.

Memorial Day turned out to be a mostly sunny, windy and mild day across the Chicago area. Chicago’s veteran weather observer Frank Wachowski measured 93 percent of possible sunshine and westerly wind gusts to 42 miles per hour near the Midway airport along with a high temperature of 78-degrees. At Chicago’s official O’Hare site the high was 76-degrees with wind gusts to 38 miles per hour. The warmth carried right up to the lakefront with shoreline readings in the middle 70s.

After a sunny mild Wednesday, clouds are expected to increase Thursday as a cold front approaches from the north and low pressure from the west – signaling the start of a wet period that could carry through much of the coming weekend.