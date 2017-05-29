Lunchbreak: Memorial Day grilling and details about Culinary Fight Club’s next Blended Burger Project

Paul Young, Cheferee

Aaron Taylor, STK Chicago

Ed Nemic, Dancing Marlin

Culinary Fight Club’s Blended Burger Project Event:

May 31

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Concord Fifty-Five

1355 W. Concord Place

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

Culinary Fight Club

STK Chicago

9 W. Kinzie Street

Chicago

stk-chicago http://stkhouse.com

(312) 340-5636

Dancing Marlin Restaurant

20590 S. La Grange Road

Frankfort

(815) 464-6646

www.dancingmarlinrestaurant.com/

Juicy Lucy Blended Burger at STK Chicago

Ingredients:

1 lb ground round

1 lb ground chuck

2 lbs roasted maitake mushrooms

1/2 lbs fresh foie gras

8 oz French brie cheese, cut into squares 3/4 in x 3/4 in

Directions:

Dice the fresh foie gras into about 3/4in x 3/4in pieces and season with salt and pepper, keep cold till cooking begins. Heat a sauté pan on medium high heat, when hot add the cold diced foie gras and sear quickly to brown. Do not burn, when the foie starts to release its own oil then remove from pan and chill in the cooler. When foie gras is cold set up a food processor and add the roasted mushrooms and foie gras and process till small and season with salt and pepper. Place both ground meats in a mixing bowl, add mushroom foie mixture and mix till evenly distributed through the ground beef. Portion mushroom beef mixture into 2 ounce portions, then take the portions mixture and one piece of the brie cheese and work the beef mixture around the cheese so it’s in the middle. The beef mixture should completely cover the cheese then reserve in the cooler for cooking.

Dancing Marlin Blended Burger

Ingredients:

7 oz finely diced maitake mushrooms (you can also use a food processor, but don’t over-pulse)

5 oz ground Angus short rib

10 oz Angus ground chuck 80/20 blend or 85/15 blend

1 oz finely diced shallots

1 tsp of porcini mushroom powder (made from store bought dried mushrooms)

2 Tbs of extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

4 Slices of smoked gouda cheese

2 or 4 brioche burger buns (for either (4) 1/4# burgers or (2) ½# burgers

1 Tbs of softened butter

In a sauté pan over medium heat, slowly cook the mushrooms and shallots with the olive oil. You just have to get them lightly browned. Do not over-cook them! About six minutes. Salt & pepper to taste. After cooking, cool down the mushroom mix in the fridge. Next, the mushroom powder. Using a spice grinder, grind the dried mushrooms til fine. Sift out the any big pieces. This should be a fairly fine powder. In a mixing bowl, add the chuck, short rib, mushroom powder & the chilled mushroom mix. Hand mix til blended. Do not over mix, or you end up with meatloaf. Divide in to (4) 4 oz balls, then form in to patties. Chill the patties until grill time. Grill burgers and melt the cheese on the burgers.