Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ San Diego

* These teams are meeting for the first time this season after the Cubs won the season series in 2016, 4-2. It was the first time the Cubs had won the season series against the Padres since 2008 (5-2).

* Chicago was swept in a three-game series against the Dodgers over the weekend, the third time the Cubs have been swept in a series this season. The Cubs were only swept four times in all of 2016.

* San Diego avoided a sweep with a 5-3 win at Washington Sunday. The Padres are 14-1 (.933) when scoring five or more runs this year compared to 5-32 (.135) when scoring four or fewer.

* Ryan Schimpf has hit 13 home runs in 46 games this season. The last Padres player to have more home runs through his first 50 games of a season was Adrian Gonzalez in 2009 (20).

* Jarred Cosart is making his second career start against the Cubs after allowing seven runs in 1.2 innings (37.80 ERA) back in 2015. Only one pitcher owns a higher career ERA against the Cubs all-time (Ben Diggins, 47.25; minimum one game started and 1.0 inning pitched).

* After starting the season with a 6.19 ERA through three starts, Kyle Hendricks has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last six starts. Since the beginning of 2016, his 30 starts yielding two or fewer earned runs are tied for most in MLB with his teammate Jon Lester.