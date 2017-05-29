Chicago area Memorial Day ceremonies honor the fallen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several events are planned in the Chicago area as the country marks Memorial Day.

An event the Baker Community in downtown Saint Charles took place to honor heroes no longer with us.

Local Boy Scouts and veterans started the day with a flag raising ceremony followed by a gun salute.

After the ceremony local Boy Scouts went to Saint Charles Cemetery to place flags by the graves of fallen heroes.

The parade along the river begins at 10 a.m . then a ceremony at the Freedom Shrine which hosts a collection of historical documents.

The festivities also include a picnic that starts around lunch time.

Chicago held many of its Memorial Day ceremonies over the weekend so the suburbs are holding there's today.

Veterans groups across the country are also are encouraging all of us to stop for a minute and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Congress established a national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. today. Citizens are asked to pause for a moment of silence to reflect on those for whom Memorial Day was intended - the service men and women who died in battle defending liberty.