× Takuma Sato wins 101st running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Takuma Sato has won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Japanese driver who wrecked on the final lap while dueling Dario Franchitti for the lead in 2012 held off Helio Castroneves over the final laps. He gave Andretti Autosport its second consecutive victory and third in the last four years.

Sato screamed into his radio as he slowed down the front stretch, his Honda engine still under power after three others let go while their drivers were near the front of the race.

Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan. After barely avoiding two crashes, Castroneves failed to make the go-ahead pass on the second-to-last lap of Sunday’s race and the three-time Indianapolis 500 champion wound up settling for his third runner-up finish, 0.2011 seconds behind Sato.

Pole sitter Scott Dixon was knocked out of the race after being involved in a terrifying crash. Dixon’s car struck the car of Jaye Howard and catapulted toward the inside barrier, where it landed and split in half. Pieces of his car were strewn across the track. Dixon got out of the wrecked car under his own power and stepped into an ambulance for a trip to the infield care center.