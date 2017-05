Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Piadina Recipe

250g Bread Flour

250g 00 Flour (caputo rinforzato)

70g Olive Oil

15g Salt

2oz Fresh Yeast

10oz Whole Milk

Mix all together at same time in mixing bowl. On low speed with dough hook mix til well mixed. (about 8 min)

take dough out .Cut dough into 2.5oz pieces. Roll them out to about 1/8th inch thick. Use same day for freshness and highest quality.