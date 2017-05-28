× Sheriff’s deputy, 7 others killed in Mississippi shootings

A sheriff’s deputy and seven other people were shot dead overnight in southern Mississippi, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities identified Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy William Durr, 36, as the slain officer according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The MBI said the shootings started around 11:30 p.m. at an address in Bogue Chitto, where the deputy and three females were found dead.

Another crime scene was found in Brookhaven, where the bodies of two boys were found. A third crime scene is at another address, where a man and a woman were found dead. The identities of the other victims are pending notification of next of kin.

A man identified as Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, of Bogue Chitto was taken into custody and was being treated at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital, for a gunshot wound, the MBI said.

Bogue Chitto is an unincoporated part of Lincoln County and Brookhaven is the Lincoln County seat.

The MBI said its agents and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and the district attorney were investigating.