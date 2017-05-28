× Seasonable Memorial Day with a few showers possible

With a west-southwest breeze, temperatures should warm into the middle 70s Chicago area-wide this Memorial Day. However rather unstable atmospheric conditions exist with cold air aloft associated with a nearly stationary low pressure system to our north waiting on a weak low pressure disturbance to combine with our peak-heating late-morning into mid-afternoon hours to enable convective currents to build cumulus clouds into widely scattered showers/thunderstorms. Clouds will dissipate later in the day.

An upper-level blocking pattern will persist through mid-week, keeping us in a cooler environment, until a pattern change allows a cold frontal passage from the north and low pressure approaching from the west to set up a cloudy/periodic shower regime that could then last well into next weekend.

Warming should finally return the following week.