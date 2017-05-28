Gonzalez pitches White Sox over Tigers 7-3

Posted 5:30 PM, May 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:48PM, May 28, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 28: Miguel Gonzalez #58 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Miguel Gonzalez took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Sunday.

Melky Cabrera and Matt Davidson also connected, helping the White Sox take three of four in the series. David Robertson got two outs for his seventh save.

Gonzalez (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings while snapping a five-start losing streak. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

Gonzalez retired his first 18 batters before Andrew Romine led off the seventh with a hard one-hop liner to shortstop Tim Anderson, who couldn’t field the ball cleanly and was originally charged with an error. Alex Avila followed with a single into to right field, and Romine’s ball was later changed to a hit.