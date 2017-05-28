× Fire destroys historic train station

CHICAGO — Fire destroyed a historic Metra station this afternoon in Morgan Park.

Metra officials say today’s fire was so bad the remains of the building at 115th street will likely have to be torn down.

The fire started around four this afternoon. The 125 year old station is a historic landmark in Morgan Park. Neighbors say there was work being done to restore the building.

It’s believed the fire may have started in a garbage can, possibly by a lit cigarette. Metra workers tonight are building a fence around the structure that they hope to have up by tomorrow morning’s rush.

There were no injuries in the fire. Trains were delayed throughout the evening hours but are now running back on schedule.