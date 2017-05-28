Cubs and White Sox are part of Kevin Powell’s Sports Feed appearance on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are two teams headed in different directions when it comes to the present day, yet there is reason to be optimistic.

The Cubs may not be off to as great of a start as 2016, but they're still in a good position to contend for a second-straight World Series title.

Meanwhile the White Sox, who are sacrificing this year in hopes of building for the future, have created buzz among their fan base with recent acquisitions.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio has followed both teams this season and on Sports Feed he discussed what he's seen with Jarrett Payton.

