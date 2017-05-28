CPD increases Memorial Day weekend patrols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 1,300 extra Chicago police officers are patrolling the streets each day this Memorial Day weekend.

That's about 400 more officers than were deployed this time last year.

The department is beefing up its normal police presence with special units and traffic enforcement.

There are also more officers at the city's tourist destinations, in parks and along the lakefront.

Historically, Memorial Day weekend has been a violent one in Chicago. More than 60 people were shot in the city on this weekend last year, and six of them died.