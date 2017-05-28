Boy falls off water slide in scary moment caught on video; walks away with scratches

DUBLIN, Ca. — Cell phone video captured the scary moment a child was thrown from a water slide at the grand opening of a water park in California Saturday.

A 10-year-old boy was tossed onto the cement at the bottom of a water slide at the Wave Water Park in Dublin, CA.

Although the video being shared widely online looks dramatic, the boy suffered only a few scratches, and no ambulance was called, police say.

The slide was shut down until the park can figure out what went wrong.

Officials say the boy was tall enough to be on the slide, but there’s a minimum weight requirement as well.