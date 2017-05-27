White Sox make Luis Robert signing official

CHICAGO – Luis Robert is officially a member of the Chicago White Sox.

The Sox signed the 19-year-old Cuban outfielder to a minor-league contract, which includes a $26-million signing bonus.

Robert played the last four seasons for Ciego de Ávila in the Cuban Serie Nacional, Cuba’s top-level league.

“We are excited to add Luis – another young, extremely talented and impactful prospect – to the White Sox organization,” said White Sox senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn. “Luis has the potential to be a dynamic, five-tool player at the major-league level, and we look forward to watching him develop in our system over coming seasons. Luis will immediately be viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball, and his signing adds to the growing depth of quality young players within our organization.”

Robert is a two-time Cuban Serie Nacional champion, winning the league title in 2015 and 2016.

Including the postseason, the 6’2″, 210-pound outfielder has hit .315 with 28 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 92 RBI, 156 runs, 29 stolen bases, 82 walks, a .402 on-base and .467 slugging percentage in 210 career games.

Robert was teammates with White Sox and baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect Yoan Moncada on Cuba’s U-18 National Team in 2014.

The Ciego de Ávila, Cuba native also played in 16 games with the Cuban National Team last summer in the Canadian-American Association, a professional, independent league in the Northeast United States and Eastern Canada, hitting .286 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases in 16 games.