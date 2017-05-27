Thieves Target Senior Citizens On Northwest Side

Chicago, ILL- Overnight another elderly couple was robbed inside their home on the city’s northwest side.

Police say a robber climbed through a back window of a home on west wellington, just after 1 a.m this morning in the city’s belmont cragin neighborhood. The thief approached the 84 year old homeowner and his wife and implied he had a weapon.

He got away with a checkbook, jewelry, and 30 dollars in cash. Chicago police say this as least the fourth robbery on the city’s northwest side in the past week.

Last Thursday, two thieves broke into a home and beat an elderly couple before getting away with a purse and cell phones.