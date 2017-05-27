× The cold, wet Memorial Day of 1984

Dear Tom,

I remember a Memorial Day, probably in the early ’80s, when it was so cold and rainy that we canceled our picnic, stayed home and lit a fire. Details?

— Bruce McCann

Dear Bruce,

You are recalling the Memorial Day of May 28, 1984, about as bad a weather day as Chicago can experience in late May.

The high temperature reached just 51 degrees, a reading more typical of late March, after a very chilly morning low of 41.

The day was a total washout with exactly

1 inch of rain falling, the most ever recorded on the holiday. The rain, driven by strong northeast winds gusting as high as 41 mph, finally ended shortly after 8 p.m.

That Memorial Day was the second in a string of five chilly and rainy ones spanning the period from 1983 to 1987 with highs in the 50s and 60s.