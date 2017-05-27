Teen shot and killed while trying to rob a man
OAK PARK, Ill. — A 16-year-old from Chicago is dead after an attempted robbery in Oak Park.
Police in the western suburb say the teen attempted to rob a 24 year old man in a parking lot near a bank Saturday morning.
The man, who is from Chicago, has a valid conceal-carry permit, and was carrying a gun.
The two exchanged gunfire and the teen was hit.
He ran to a waiting car that took off. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the 24-year-old man is being questioned.