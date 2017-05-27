Sunday showers exit east – typical Memorial Day weather ahead

A band of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure and a cold front is expected to spread into the Chicago area from the west early Sunday. As the weather system moves on east, showers and thunderstorms will be ending from the west Sunday afternoon and there’s a good chance we’ll see some sun later in the day, especially from Chicago west.

After a sunny start Monday, somewhat unstable atmospheric conditions (a cold pool of air aloft in combination with modest surface heating) will produce widely scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Thus Monday looks like it could turn out to be a rather typical Memorial Day here with partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the low to middle 70s and a chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms.

The remainder of the week a blocking pattern aloft will slow eastward movement of weather systems to a crawl across the Midwest and Great Lakes with persistent low pressure to the north/northeast over Canada resulting in a period of cooler-than-normal temperatures.