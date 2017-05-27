× Severe Storms next 24 hours expected to center over Missouri and downstate Illinois/Indiana

The Chicago area, primarily south of Interstate-80 is expected to rest on the northernmost edge of an expansive severe storm threat that will center over the Middle Mississippi and Lower Ohio Valleys this Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. A Moderate to Enhanced Risk of severe storms and tornadoes (dark-red and tan-shaded areas on the highlighted map) will exist over a good portion of Missouri and parts of surrounding states into the lower Ohio River Valley across southern and central Illinois and Indiana.

A deepening center of low pressure assisted by a strong upper-level disturbance is expected to develop in Kansas and move east-northeast across Illinois late tonight with warm moist unstable air along and south of its path. For the Chicago area this would mean the best chance of associated storms would be later tonight into Sunday morning, with the strongest storms generally south of Interstate-80 – in a Marginal Risk due to the time of the day when severe storm activity should be at a comparative minimum.