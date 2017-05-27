Police step up Memorial Day patrols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officials say it's all about high visibility for their Memorial Day patrols and officers are out in force tonight.

Historically, Memorial Day weekend has been marked by too much gunfire. This year there is increased manpower: 13-hundred more officers are out on the street than normal.

That's about 400 more officers than were deployed last year during this weekend.

Police say they also conducted overnight raids targeting gangs, arresting dozens of people and confiscating guns and drugs. T

op brass call it strategic policing: conducting anti-violence missions, partnering with other agencies for traffic enforcement, and increasing visibility in the neighborhoods.

Police say so far things have been fairly calm when compared to last year and they're hoping it stays that way