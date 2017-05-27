Man charged in murder of Hinsdale woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE, Ill. -- Charges were filed in the death of a woman who was found beaten in her home in Hinsdale earlier this month.

Dominic Sanders is charged murder, armed robbery and home invasion in the death of 51-year-old Andrea Urban.

Her body was discovered May 4 inside her home in the 700 block of Town Place in Hinsdale.

She was a single mother of two, and an actress who was battling leukemia.

She was also a well-known advocate for medical marijuana.

The DuPage County State's Attorney says he will reveal more about what led police to Sanders, after Sanders appears in bond court Saturday morning.

Relatives say Sanders is 30-years-old, and from the South Side of Chicago.

