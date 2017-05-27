‘Jurassic World’ roars into Field Museum

CHICAGO — “Jurassic World – the Exhibition” has arrived at the Field Museum in Chicago.

It took a long time to bring this massive exhibit here, but it will teach you anything and everything you’ve ever wanted to learn about dinosaurs. It’s a chance for dinosaur enthusiasts to get a first hand look at Stegosaurus, Brontosaurus and the mighty T-Rex.

Based on one of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, the 17,000 square foot exhibit gives you an in-depth, interactive look at how dinosaurs are born and housed in a realistic looking incubator in a DNA lab, fresh from the big screen.

You can even get up close and personal to a carnivorous Velociraptor.

And they saved the best for last. The larger than life T-Rex bids farewell, but not a final goodbye to Jurassic visitors.

Jurassic World, the Exhibition is open until 9 p.m. most nights, and runs through next January at the Field Museum.

More information at the Field Museum’s website.