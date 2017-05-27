In enchanted kingdom of cheese, Mars Cheese Castle celebrates expansion

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A familiar cheezy tourist attraction just got a whole lot bigger.
The Mars Cheese Castle has been an institution along I-94 just over the Wisconsin border for more than 70 years.
Now this oversized ode to cheese has doubled in size.
It’s not just a castle on the outside, it resembles one inside now with rooms devoted to more than 700 kinds of cheese and a massive dining room fit for a king.
The tourist attraction is holding a grand reopening celebration through Memorial Day with music, food and samples of beer.
According to Fox 6 in Milwaukee, construction on the 24,000 square foot (now over 46,000 square foot) expansion began in September of 2016.
New features include:
- Brand new cheese and deli department space with charcuterie section.
- Brand new guest dining area with large wooden beamed pagoda and brand new ordering counter.
- Brand new merchandise and souvenir room, with Mars Cheese Castle’s famous Isabelle, the Holstein talking cow; a 60+ year Mars Cheese Castle icon!
- Kids area with photo op castle themed area.
- Brand new grand dining room with enormous 14-foot dining table and elaborate chandelier. This room will also feature two photo op worthy throne chairs; beautifully carved and exquisitely designed to fit a medieval castle theme.
- Availability to reserve new Grand Dining Room for private events.