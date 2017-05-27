In enchanted kingdom of cheese, Mars Cheese Castle celebrates expansion

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A familiar cheezy tourist attraction just got a whole lot bigger.

The Mars Cheese Castle has been an institution along I-94 just over the Wisconsin border for more than 70 years.

Now this oversized ode to cheese has doubled in size.

It’s not just a castle on the outside, it resembles one inside now with rooms devoted to more than 700 kinds of cheese and a massive dining room fit for a king.

The tourist attraction is holding a grand reopening celebration through Memorial Day with music, food and samples of beer.

According to Fox 6 in Milwaukee, construction on the 24,000 square foot (now over 46,000 square foot) expansion began in September of 2016.

New features include:

Brand new cheese and deli department space with charcuterie section.

Brand new guest dining area with large wooden beamed pagoda and brand new ordering counter.

Brand new merchandise and souvenir room, with Mars Cheese Castle’s famous Isabelle, the Holstein talking cow; a 60+ year Mars Cheese Castle icon!

Kids area with photo op castle themed area.

Brand new grand dining room with enormous 14-foot dining table and elaborate chandelier. This room will also feature two photo op worthy throne chairs; beautifully carved and exquisitely designed to fit a medieval castle theme.

Availability to reserve new Grand Dining Room for private events.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video