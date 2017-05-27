Farmer, Tigers beat White Sox 4-3 for doubleheader split

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One doubleheader. Two spot starts. One fun little Saturday for Tyler Danish and Buck Farmer.

Danish and Farmer each picked up their first major league win as the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers split a pair of games.

Farmer (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 in Detroit's 4-3 win in the second half of the twin bill. The right-hander allowed three hits and walked two in 6 1/3 innings in his first appearance with the Tigers this season.

Farmer made his major league debut in 2014 and was 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 games before breaking through against Chicago. He eclipsed Justin Verlander for Detroit's season-high game for strikeouts, but was sent back to Triple-A Toledo after the start.

"I knew I was the 26th man, but I guess that's the goal every time I come up just to leave them with something," Farmer said. "Hopefully I'll be back sooner rather than later."

The White Sox scored three runs in the ninth against Justin Wilson, pulling within one on Yolmer Sanchez's two-run triple. But Wilson struck out Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel to end the game.

Danish got his first win in the opener, leading Chicago to a 3-0 victory. The right-hander worked around six walks while pitching five innings.

"You dream as a kid to pitch in the big leagues and to get my first win on my first career start, it's special," he said. "I'm glad my mom (Charlotte) was here and I'm glad she got to enjoy that. It was a very special day and something I'll always remember."

Danish (1-0), who made three relief appearances last year in his first stint in the majors, allowed three hits and struck out six. He was returned to Triple-A Charlotte after the second game.

Chris Beck, Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson each followed with a scoreless inning, with Robertson finishing the four-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances.

Detroit wasted a solid start by Michael Fulmer (5-3), who allowed nine hits in his first complete game of the season. The Tigers were shut out for the fourth time this season, stranding 12 runners and striking out 15 times.

"We had plenty of runners on base," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We're just not coming up with the big hit. At some point, we will. It will break the ice and we'll be fine."

It worked out a little better in the second game.

After the Tigers went 12 1/3 innings scoreless to start the doubleheader, John Hicks hit a solo drive to left in the fourth for his second of the season. Hicks was called up from Toledo on Thursday after a finger injury put James McCann on the disabled list.

Derek Holland (4-4) struck out eight while pitching six effective innings for the White Sox. He allowed seven hits and walked four.

The Tigers added two more in the seventh, and Victor Martinez added his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning.