Elderly couple targeted in home invasion on North Side

CHICAGO --Police are searching for suspects in a home invasion that targeted an elderly Chicago couple. It is the latest in a series of attacks preying on vulnerable senior citizens on the city’s North Side.

An 84-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were in their home in the 5100 block of West Wellington Saturday morning when police say a suspect pried open a back window.

It was around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect entered the home and began taking the couple’s belongings.

“(He said) ‘If I had a gun I would shoot both you and your wife,’” the victim told WGN News.

The suspect took a wallet, a checkbook and jewelry including wedding rings.

It was the fourth home invasion in about a week targeting seniors on Chicago's North Side.

A second couple were beaten and robbed at their home in the 5400 block of Henderson late Thursday night. Those victims are they're still in the hospital. A purse and cell phones were taken.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday night around 9:30, two people broke into a home in the 4800 block of West Nelson. A 78-year-old woman was beaten so badly it’s unclear if she will regain vision in her left eye.

The first incident happened May 19th. The victim was also 78-years old and was attacked and robbed at her home in the 4100 block of North Avers.

Police are investigating.