Thousands line downtown streets for Chicago’s Memorial Day Parade

CHICAGO -- Thousands lined State Street in Chicago today for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Chicago’s parade is one of the nation’s oldest and largest. It represents every branch of the armed forces.

This year, the parade focused on the sacrifices of the Gold Star families.

6,000 members of the military and junior ROTC members marched in today’s parade.

Wreaths were also laid at the Eternal Flame in Daley Plaza. It is dedicated to all of those who served and died in the Armed Forces.

Events marking Memorial Day continue throughout the weekend.