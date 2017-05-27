× Carter national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski dies

WASHINGTON — Former President Jimmy Carter is remembering his national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as “a superb public servant” as well as “brilliant, dedicated and loyal.”

Brzezinski died Friday at the age of 89. His death was announced by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Carter says in a statement that he had been impressed by Brzezinski’s background and his scholarly and political writings. The former president says Brzezinski became a natural choice for his national security adviser when he became president.

In that role, Brzezinski helped Carter bridge wide gaps between Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin. Those efforts led to the Camp David accords in September 1978. Three months later, U.S.-China relations were normalized, a top priority for Brzezinski.