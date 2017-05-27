Blackhawks agree to terms on extension with Michal Kempny

CHICAGO – Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny is under contract for another year.

The team agreed to terms with Kempny on a one-year extension Saturday that runs through the 2017-2018 season.

“Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks.”

In his first NHL season, Kempny notched two goals and six assists in 50 regular-season games.

The 26-year-old defenseman also registered two goals and one assist with the Czech Republic in eight games at the 2017 World Championship.

Kempny originally signed with the Hawks on May 24, 2016.