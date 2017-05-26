× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

* The White Sox have won three of the five games in this series this season. Four of the five contests have been decided by three or more runs.* The Tigers’ batters have drawn a walk every 9.7 plate appearances in 2017, which is second best in the majors. The White Sox, meanwhile, rank 28th in the majors in this category, drawing a walk every 14.3 PA.

* Matthew Boyd is winless (0-3) in his last six starts, posting a 6.06 (22/32.2) ERA and .324 (45/139) opponent average during this streak. Boyd is looking for his first career win against the White Sox; he is 0-2 with a 5.90 (19/29.0) ERA in his six starts against them.

* When Mike Pelfrey picked up a win over the Mariners on May 20, he snapped his seven-game winless streak. Pelfrey received 15 runs of support in that May 20th victory, the second most he has ever gotten in his career. He didn’t really need all that support, however, as he held Seattle to one run on four hits in his 6.0 IP.

* Buck Farmer is winless (0-6) in his 32 major-league appearances, eight of which have come as a starting pitcher. The last Tigers’ pitcher to go winless in more consecutive appearances to begin a career was Evan Reed, who went winless in his 48 career MLB appearances, all with Detroit, May 16, 2013-September 19, 2014.

* Tyler Danish is scheduled to make his first major-league start on Friday. The last White Sox pitcher to win his first career MLB start was Carlos Rodon, who defeated the Reds, May 9, 2015.