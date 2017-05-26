Veterinary clinic in Ireland looking for a cat cuddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN -- If you have a love for cats, then this may be the job you want to look into.

A veterinary clinic in Dublin is currently looking for someone to fill the position of a "cat cuddler."

If interested, the online ad does have a few question that you may want to ask yourself before applying.

Are you crazy about cats? Does petting cats make you feel good inside? Do you count cats before going to sleep?

Other qualifications include having gentle hands, a soft spoken demeanor and understanding of different types of purring.

If your wondering about the pay it ranges from $22,000 to $28,000.