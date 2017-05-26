Veterinary clinic in Ireland looking for a cat cuddler

DUBLIN -- If you have a love for cats, then this may be the job you want to look into.
A veterinary clinic in Dublin is currently looking for someone to fill the position of a "cat cuddler."
If interested, the online ad does have a few question that you may want to ask yourself before applying.
- Are you crazy about cats?
- Does petting cats make you feel good inside?
- Do you count cats before going to sleep?
Other qualifications include having gentle hands, a soft spoken demeanor and understanding of different types of purring.
If your wondering about the pay it ranges from $22,000 to $28,000.