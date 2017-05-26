× Tornado watch issued for the far south suburbs

—————————————————————————

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Central Illinois

West-central Indiana

* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until

800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A couple tornadoes possible

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

SUMMARY…A cluster of intense thunderstorms over central Illinois

will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon, posing a

risk of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles

north and south of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Peoria IL

to 45 miles east northeast of Lafayette IN.