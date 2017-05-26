Tornado watch issued for the far south suburbs

Posted 3:05 PM, May 26, 2017, by

Severe clouds rolling in over Addison IL. 3:00 p.m. Submitted by: Mary Malpede

Area highlighted in yellow is included in tornado watch # 269.

—————————————————————————

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of
Central Illinois
West-central Indiana

* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until
800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

SUMMARY…A cluster of intense thunderstorms over central Illinois
will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon, posing a
risk of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles
north and south of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Peoria IL
to 45 miles east northeast of Lafayette IN.