Tornado watch issued for the far south suburbs
—————————————————————————
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Central Illinois
West-central Indiana
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until
800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
SUMMARY…A cluster of intense thunderstorms over central Illinois
will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon, posing a
risk of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles
north and south of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Peoria IL
to 45 miles east northeast of Lafayette IN.