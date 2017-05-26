× Tornado warning for Southern Ford and southwest Iroquois Counties until 5:15PM CDT

Update 4:50PM CDT…

445 PM CDT FRI MAY 26 2017 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Paxton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Paxton and Buckley around 500 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Melvin, Thawville, Loda, Roberts and Elliott.

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a radar-indicated Tornado warning for southern Ford and southwest Iroquois Counties until 5:15PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Ford County in east central Illinois…

Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 515 PM CDT

* At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Gibson City, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Paxton and Buckley around 500 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Melvin, Thawville, Sibley, Loda, Roberts and Elliott.

Including the following interstate…

I-57 between mile markers 258 and 278.

Current Weather Radar Mosaic…