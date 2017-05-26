Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm in Benton County, Indiana until 8:15PM CDT/9:15 PM EDT

Wanted to share this awesome photo I captured when I left work last night in Munster, IN :) Enjoy!!
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BENTON COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM EDT...
At 834 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles northwest of Fowler, moving east at 35 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include...
Fowler, Otterbein, Atkinson, Templeton, Wadena, Barce, Freeland Park,
Lochiel, Foresman, Oxford and Earl Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
A tornado watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern
Indiana.