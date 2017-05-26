× Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm in Benton County, Indiana until 8:15PM CDT/9:15 PM EDT

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BENTON COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM EDT... At 834 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Fowler, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Fowler, Otterbein, Atkinson, Templeton, Wadena, Barce, Freeland Park, Lochiel, Foresman, Oxford and Earl Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && A tornado watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northwestern Indiana.