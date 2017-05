× Severe Weather Reports Friday afternoon/evening

4:35PM CDT…Golf-ball sized hail near Sibley in Ford County

4:45PM CDT…wind damage with trees down along with ½-ich diameter hail south of Roberts in Ford County.

5:01PM CDT…Half-dollar diameter hail reported south of Buckley on Route 45 in Iroquois County.

5:07PM CDT…Half-dollar diameter hail reported just north of Paxton neat I-57 in Ford County.