× Severe thunderstorm warnings continue for far southern portions of the area.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FORD COUNTIES…

At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Colfax, or 10

miles southwest of Fairbury, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Fairbury, Piper City, Forrest, Chatsworth, Melvin, Roberts, Sibley

and Strawn.