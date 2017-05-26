× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston county.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Livingston County in central Illinois…

* Until 430 PM CDT

* At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chenoa, or 7

miles southwest of Pontiac, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pontiac, Fairbury, Chenoa, Forrest, Saunemin and Emington.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 188 and 203.