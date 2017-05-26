× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern portions of Ford and Iroquois Counties cancelled

Update 5:58PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. A tornado watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for east central Illinois.

________________________________________________________________

Update 5:45PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hoopeston, or 10 miles southeast of Claytonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Wellington.

_____________________________________________________________________ Update 5:25PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rankin, or near Claytonville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Claytonville, Cissna Park and Wellington.

_____________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Ford County in east central Illinois... Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT * At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buckley, or 7 miles northeast of Paxton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Stockland, Claytonville, Cissna Park and Wellington.