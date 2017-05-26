× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Porter County, Indiana expired at 7:30PM CDT

Update 7:30PM CDT...Warning expires...

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The gusty winds which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. __________________________________________________________________

Update 7:17PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY... At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westville, moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a history of producing isolated wind damage across northern Lake County into northwest Porter County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Town Of Pines and Beverly Shores.

______________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 730 PM CDT * At 700 PM CDT, strong showers with isolated damaging winds were located over Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. Some of the strongest winds will not be accompanied by any rain and likely no thunder at all. There have been reports of isolated wind damage in northern Lake County and northwest Porter County with this area. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Wheeler, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Dune Acres. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-90 between mile markers 24 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 19 and 32.