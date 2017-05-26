× Risk of severe thunderstorms south of Interstate-80 this afternoon/evening – more storms possible later Saturday

The National Storm Prediction Center has included a portion of the Chicago area generally south of Interstate-80 in a Marginal Risk (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) of severe storms this Friday afternoon and evening. There will be a possibility of damaging winds and large hail with some of the strongest storms.

Low pressure is forecast to move east out of Missouri, passing through central Illinois tonight, preceded by a band of showers and thunderstorms that will spread over the Chicago area with strongest storms possible here later this afternoon into the evening.

Saturday the National Storm Prediction Center has the northern portion of Illinois and Indiana including all of the Chicago area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms late Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours as strong low pressure system moves out of the central plains up the Ohio River Valley. An Enhanced (Tan-shaded area on the map below depicting a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) and Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the map below depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) will exist in southern and central portions of Illinois into Indiana.