Park Forest police officer released from rehab hospital

WHEATON, Ill. -- A south suburban police officer who was shot in the head during a gun battle was released Friday from a rehabilitation hospital.

Park Forest police officer Tim Jones left Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in a wheelchair to the applause of hospital staff, family, and fellow police officers.

Jones was responding to a burglary call in March 2016 when he was shot three times.

Jones had been with the department less than a year when he was wounded.

He was in intensive care before spending the last seven months in rehab.

Jones is living with his parents while receiving outpatient care.