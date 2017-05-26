Mesoscale Discussion – outlook for possible severe storm development this Friday afternoon/evening
The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Mesoscale Discussion indicating the possibility of a severe weather and the potential for a Watch issuance this afternoon over central Illinois into central Indiana including a portion of the Chicago area south of Interstate-80 (outlined escalloped area on the highlighted map). With a shower/thunderstorm complex moving east across a warm front during the peak-heating time of the day (temperatures reaching the lower 80s and dew points in the 60s) instability will be increasing this afternoon and continue into the early evening.
Below is the discussion issued by the National Storm Prediction Center…
Mesoscale Discussion 0845
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
0125 PM CDT Fri May 26 2017
Areas affected…Central and eastern Illinois and far western
Indiana
Concerning…Severe potential…Watch possible
Valid 261825Z – 262100Z
Probability of Watch Issuance…60 percent
SUMMARY…An area of convection over western Illinois will gradually
intensify while moving eastward into the discussion area. A WW will
be considered around/just after 20Z.
DISCUSSION…Convection over western Illinois is moving eastward
along and just north of a subjectively analyzed surface boundary
lifting slowly northward across central/eastern Illinois. Along and
south of this boundary, weak to moderate instability has developed
in response to warming surface temperatures (nearing 80F) and low to
mid-60s dewpoints. This warm front will continue to lift northward
slowly during the day, and the attendant increase of instability and
lift associated with an approaching remnant mesoscale convective
vortex over northwestern Illinois will foster scattered
thunderstorms capable of hail and damaging wind gusts. A few
tornadoes will also be possible owing to backed surface flow in
vicinity of the lifting warm front/surface boundary especially if
convection can maintain a favorable (cellular) storm mode.