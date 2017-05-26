Man charged in murder of suburban woman found beaten in home

Andrea Urban

HINSDALE, Ill – A man has been charged in the murder of a suburban mother found dead in her home earlier this month.

Police say Dominic Sanders has been charged in the murder of 51-year-old Andrea Urban,

Authorities say Urban suffered multiple blunt force trauma.  Her body was discovered May 4 inside her home in the 700 block of Town Place in Hinsdale.

51-year-old Urban was a mother of two and an actress.  She had battled leukemia and was known as a vocal advocate for medical marijuana.

Officials are planning a press conference for Saturday morning to announce details in the arrest.