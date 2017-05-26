Lunchbreak: Grilled jerk shrimp with pineapple, prepared by Kendall College Trust scholarship recipient Brian Schulz

Chef Brian Schulz and Zubin Kammula, Kendall College Trust
Kendall College Trust
www.kendallcollegetrust.org
Grilled Jerk Shrimp with Pineapple
Ingredients:
Jumbo shrimp (16/20 ct.), devein and peel shell, leave tail on
1 ripe pineapple
Marinade
1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper, sliced
3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 green onions, sliced
1 Tbs ginger
1 Tbs fresh thyme
1/4 tsp allspice
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1 Tbs olive oil
2 Tbs white vinegar
2 Tbs soy sauce
2 oranges juiced/zest
1 lime juiced/zest
1 Tbs dark rum, optional
Garnish
1 Red pepper, sliced into diamond-shaped pieces
1 green onion, chopped
Directions:
Mix all marinade ingredients in a blender, blend until completely mixed. Soak deveined, peeled shrimp in marinade for at least 20 minutes. After marinating, place shrimp on a grill and cook for 2-3 minutes total on medium/high heat, flipping mid-cook (You’re looking for a bright white center and slightly pink outside with a bit of a curl). Place pineapple slices on a plate and drizzle a spoonful of marinade around the plate. Place several grilled shrimp on top of the pineapple slices and garnish with scallions and red pepper diamonds.