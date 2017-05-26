BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: The Cleveland Cavaliers pose with the Eastern Conference Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 135-102 in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the 2017 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elise Amendola - Pool/Getty Images)
LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan’s playoff scoring record
BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: The Cleveland Cavaliers pose with the Eastern Conference Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 135-102 in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the 2017 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elise Amendola - Pool/Getty Images)
BOSTON — King James has another throne.
LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list, scoring 35 points against Boston on Thursday night to reach 5,995 in his career.
Jordan scored 5,987 in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.
James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers beat the Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals.
The Cavaliers star came into the game needing 28 points for the record and hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Celtics to