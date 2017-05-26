× LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan’s playoff scoring record

BOSTON — King James has another throne.

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list, scoring 35 points against Boston on Thursday night to reach 5,995 in his career.

Jordan scored 5,987 in his postseason career in 179 games from 1985-2003.

James played in his 212th career postseason game on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers beat the Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers star came into the game needing 28 points for the record and hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Celtics to