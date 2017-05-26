Kenny G answers the question — what makes him so damn good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Kenny G is performing at the Chicago Theatre with George Benson Friday night!

Kenny G stopped by the WGN-TV studio before his concert. He's excited to be performing with the famous vocalist and guitarist Benson saying, "he's such a hero to me."

The famous saxophonist gave the studio a taste of his skills by playing the instrument he's had since high school, the soprano sax.

Kenny still plays with his very first soprano saxophone. He's had it for 50 years and according to him, "I've been practicing ever since...50 years of playing everyday."

More info about Kenny's Chicago show here.