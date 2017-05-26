Holiday weekend to bring some sun, some rain

The disturbance that brought a round of showers to the area Friday evening has moved well to the east, pushing a frontal boundary south, to the Ohio valley. After remnant clouds dissipate, Saturday promises to be pleasant, with emerging sunshine boosting temperatures to seasonable levels. The front to the south will become the focus for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, very large hail, and tornadoes are expected from the Ozarks, into southern Illinois. As the weather system responsible for initiating this activity moves toward the Midwest, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to spread northward into the metro area late Saturday night, into Sunday morning. These storms are not expected to be severe. Partial sunshine is expected Sunday and Monday, with spotty showers possible.