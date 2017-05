CHICAGO – The White Sox doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers has been moved to Saturday.

Game 1 was postponed before it could begin with inclement weather expected to sweep through the area Friday afternoon.

The Sox will still play Game 2 as scheduled Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets and parking coupons for Friday’s Game 1 can now attend both games on Saturday, beginning with Game 1 at 1:10 p.m.

Gates will open for Friday’s game starting at 5:40 p.m.