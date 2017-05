Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Legendary Bears cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman stops by the morning show to discuss his new hairdo, his budding acting career and some of the Bears offseason moves.

Tillman's playing career may be over, but he continues to do great charity work in Chicago. His latest event, Celebrity Pro BOWLer Tournament, is Thursday, June 1 at Kings Bowl in Rosemont. Get your tickets at the Cornerstone Foundation website, CharlesTillman.org.