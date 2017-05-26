First of its kind center opens for victims of police torture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The first center devoted to victims of police torture opened its doors in Chicago Friday.

Chicago Torture Justice Center is in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and is the first center of its kind in the country.

The idea is to cater to the specific needs of victims of police torture. The center offers everything from therapy to counseling and educational resources.

Many who come to the center for help were victims of disgraced Chicago police commander John Burge.

And they say this is necessary to help them get some part of their lives back.

The center is funded largely by private donations along with the Chicago Public Health Department.