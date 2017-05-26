Every single senior at South Side high school accepted to college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A South Side high school is honoring it’s graduating class after every senior was accepted to college.

There are 52 graduating seniors at Fenger Academy High School. All of them were accepted to two or four year colleges and universities.

It is the first time this has happened in at least 20 years.

In 2009, the videotaped beating death of Fenger student Derrion Albert shocked the city and made national headlines. And a CNN series profiled the challenges facing Fenger's students and former principal Liz Dozier.

But these graduating seniors want the world to know things are changing, despite the odds and limited resources. And, they want 100% college acceptance to be the norm.

“We're trying to leave a legacy,” says Senior Shacretta Bernard. “You are your own motivation. Work on yourself first.”

The seniors have earned nearly two million dollars in scholarships.

Graduation is June 17th.